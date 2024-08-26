'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was a car-size meteorite
The "space junk" that fell over the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning was a meteorite.
Planetary Sciences
Aug 26, 2024
0
139
Professors Andreas Crivellin of the University of Zurich and Bruce Mellado of the University of the Witwatersrand and iThemba LABS in South Africa have documented deviations in the way particles interact. These deviations ...
General Physics
Aug 22, 2024
1
158
Nestled high in the Eastern Lesotho Highlands, scientists have uncovered fascinating evidence of an ancient mountain lake that flourished thousands of years ago. This discovery, made by Professor Jennifer Fitchett from the ...
Earth Sciences
Jul 24, 2024
0
8
Discovered in the early 1840s, Saurodesmus robertsoni is an enigmatic fossil that has puzzled scientists for over two centuries. A recent study by Dr. Tomasz Szczygielski and his team of international researchers has finally ...
Evolution
Jul 8, 2024
0
106
After three years of meticulous and dedicated hard work, the Rhisotope Project at Wits University has successfully inserted low doses of radioisotopes into 20 live rhinoceros.
Plants & Animals
Jul 1, 2024
0
1
Fossils found on the shoreline of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe represent a completely new dinosaur species. This remarkable find, named Musankwa sanyatiensis, marks only the fourth dinosaur species named from Zimbabwe. The research ...
Paleontology & Fossils
May 30, 2024
0
458
For centuries the Makuleke community lived in the northeastern corner of South Africa, close to the modern-day border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. But by the beginning of the 20th century, the squeeze on a disenfranchised ...
Ecology
May 22, 2024
0
6
In the ever-expanding search for energy resources, a new study has emerged from Mozambique's Maniamba Basin. A team led by Nelson Nhamutole, a Ph.D. student at the University of the Witwatersrand, and his team of scientists ...
Earth Sciences
May 7, 2024
0
18
In the heart of Botswana, a discovery at the Orapa Diamond Mine has unveiled a fossil that sheds light on the evolutionary history of beetles.
Evolution
Mar 25, 2024
0
236
For the first time, researchers have demonstrated the remarkable ability to perturb pairs of spatially separated yet interconnected quantum entangled particles without altering their shared properties.
Optics & Photonics
Jan 8, 2024
41
512