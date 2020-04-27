April 27, 2020

Proteasome phase separation for destruction

by Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science

Proteasome phase separation for destruction
The proteasome droplets in the nucleus. Hyperosmotic stress induces liquid-liquid phase separation of the proteasome mediated by polyubiquitinated proteins and RAD23B. Top: Fluorescent microscopic image of the proteasome droplets (Green: ubiquitin, Red: proteasome). Bottom: Schematic illustration of the proteasome droplets. Credit: Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science

The proteasome is a major proteolytic machine that regulates cellular proteostasis through selective degradation of ubiquitylated proteins. As the maintenance of protein homeostasis is essential to human health, malfunctions of the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) causes various diseases such as cancers, inflammation, and neurodegeneration. However, we do not yet know the overall principles behind UPS. In this study, the research team discovered a novel mode of protein degradation by the UPS under a stress condition.

"Around 2013, we discovered that proteasomes form nuclear foci in response to hyperosmotic stimuli. It was very impressive because the uniformly distributed proteasomes form foci in just a few seconds, but it took time to understand what this phenomenon means until we know liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS). LLPS is a rapid, reversible, and wide-spread compartmentalization mechanism in cells. The foci actually exhibit liquid-like behavior and a series of experiments revealed the LLPS of proteasomes is for degradation of ubiquitylated proteins," said Yasushi Saeki, Ph.D., a lead author of the study. The research results were published in Nature on February 5, 2020.

The hyperosmotic stress-induced proteasome are a transient structure that disappears within a few hours after sucrose treatment. The proteasome droplets also contain ubiquitylated substrates and multiple proteasome-interacting proteins. The formation of the proteasome droplets is dependent on protein ubiquitylation and their disappearance is dependent on the activity of the proteasome, indicating that the droplets facilitate protein degradation. Acute hyperosmotic stress causes a decrease in cell volume and nucleolar stress, resulting in the failure of ribosome biosynthesis as well as accumulation of orphan ribosomal proteins as major UPS substrate in the nucleoplasm. Indeed, hyperosmotic stress induces ubiquitylation of ribosomal proteins and their degradation at the proteasome droplets. Thus, elevated levels of ubiquitylated proteins trigger the formation of the proteasome droplets.

Dr. Saeki and his colleagues further investigated how the proteasomes are recruited to this fluidic subcompartment. The research group identified RAD23B, a substrate shuttling factor of the proteasome, as a key molecule that induces LLPS of ubiquitylated clients as well as the proteasome. RAD23B has two typical ubiquitin-binding domains (UBA) and one proteasome-binding domain (UBL). The group successfully reconstituted RAD23B- and ubiquitin-containing droplets in vitro and showed that weak multivalent interactions between the RAD23B UBA domains and long polymeric ubiquitin chains drive co-phase separation. Taken together, RAD23B collects cellular ubiquitylated proteins via the UBA domains to form droplets, and then recruit the proteasomes via the UBL domain.

"This study is a good example of the interplay between ubiquitin signaling and LLPS. Given that ubiquitin mainly functions as a polymer, one of the biological meanings of the polymerization may be for LLPS. It will be very interesting to investigate whether other ubiquitin-binding proteins undergo phase separation," said Dr. Saeki. "Also, it has been suggested that aggregation-prone proteins convert from liquid-like droplets to solid-like assemblies. In this context, acute hyperosmotic stress may risk irreversible accumulation of aggregates, especially when the proteasome activity is reduced."

Explore further

New treatment causes cancer cells to fill up with cellular 'trash' and self-destruct
More information: Sayaka Yasuda et al, Stress- and ubiquitylation-dependent phase separation of the proteasome, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-1982-9
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science
Citation: Proteasome phase separation for destruction (2020, April 27) retrieved 27 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-proteasome-phase-destruction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Physics Challenge April 2020

1 hour ago

Conduction heat transfer with varying cross section

11 hours ago

Suggestion for resources about cosmic rays

23 hours ago

How can the rotation of galaxies be explained?

Apr 25, 2020

Magnetism - stability of a ring with a sphere inside it?

Apr 24, 2020

If permeability and permittivity of the vacuum could be lowered, would this allow FtL communication?

Apr 23, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments