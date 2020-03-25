March 25, 2020

Tsunami watch for Hawaii lifted after north Pacific quake

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and forecasters said tsunami waves were possible for the nearest shores. A brief tsunami watch for Hawaii was canceled.

The struck 219 kilometers (136 miles) south-southeast of Severo on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned hazardous waves were possible in parts of the Kurils, but later said based on further analysis that waves of less than 30 centimeters (a foot) above tide level were possible in the northern Pacific. It noted that the and potential hazard may vary by geography and other local features.

A tsunami watch issued for Hawaii was halted shortly afterward.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was a stronger 7.8 magnitude and may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.

