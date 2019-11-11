November 11, 2019

Quake widely felt across Hawaii's Big Island, but no damage

earthquake
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A moderate earthquake has been felt across Hawaii's Big Island, but there are no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.9 early Monday was centered about 20 miles (31 kilometers) northwest of Hilo. It was recorded at a depth of 22 miles (36 kilometers).

The agency received more than 1,000 reports of people saying they felt the quake, but the Hawaii Police Department said it had not received any reports of damage or other problems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not generate a tsunami.

Explore further

5.8 magnitude quake strikes 100 miles off California coast

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Quake widely felt across Hawaii's Big Island, but no damage (2019, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-quake-widely-felt-hawaii-big.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

1 hour ago

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

13 hours ago

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments