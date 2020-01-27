January 27, 2020

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands quake
Map locating Solomon islands, rattled by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The powerful quake struck just after 4 pm (0500 GMT) at a depth of 17.7 kilometres (11 miles) some 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the Pacific nation's capital Honiara, the USGS added.

The Solomon Islands Met Service said there was no tsunami threat from the undersea quake.

Garedd Porowai, marketing team leader for Solomon Islands Tourism, said the tremor was "not the biggest" he had felt but it "gave us quite a jolt here in the office".

There was no visible evidence of damage in Honiara's central business district, he added.

The Solomon Islands are regularly rocked by strong quakes.

In 2013, the country was hit by a tsunami after an 8.0-magnitude quake, leaving at least 10 people dead and thousands homeless after buildings were destroyed.

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands (2020, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-magnitude-earthquake-solomon-islands.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
