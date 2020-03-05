March 5, 2020

Observational evidence of Karakoram anomaly

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Karakoram
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Stable or marginal mass loss dominating in Karakoram, known as the Karakoram Anomaly, has been reported widely through remotely sensed glacier surface elevation variations of either points (satellite laser altimetry) or surface (digital elevation models).

Because of the and challenges involved in field surveys, long-term ground on Karakoram is sparse. In particular, the measurements of the ice thickness in High Mountain Asia are few, though it is an important parameter to verify ice volume and investigate glacier balance.

Based on the first survey by China-Pakistan Batura Glacier Investigation Group in 1974-1975, an international team led by Prof. ZHANG Yinsheng from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (ITP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revisited Batura Glacier and conducted updated measurements of the glacier elevation and ice thickness for this large valley glacier of Karakoram.

Their study, titled "Post-20th century near-steady state of Batura Glacier: observational evidence of Karakoram Anomaly," was published in Scientific Reports.

The team carried out continuous glacier observations in the Upper Indus Basin, also known as the Pakistan Water Tower, for many years.

The researchers used the results of ground penetrating radar (GPR) measurement to improve the accuracy of an ice thickness distribution model and estimated the ice volume of Batura Glacier precisely.

They also investigated the variations of tongue-averaged surface mass balance using multi-source data via mass conservation equation.

"We observed a marginal thinning in Batura during 2000-2016, with a changing rate in glacier surface elevation of -0.12 ± 0.27 m yr-1. This indicated that the mass gain in the accumulation area nearly compensated the mass loss in the ablation area," said GAO Haifeng, lead author of the study.

The research team also found a steady rate of surface decrease and no significant velocity change in the Batura tongue, implying an absence of significant variation during the past 40 years. Moreover, the tongue averaged diminished by more than half from the 1970s to the 2010s.

"It can be inferred of a near-steady state of Batura Glacier since 2000, which provides an evidence for the "Karakoram Anomaly,'" said GAO Haifeng.

Explore further

Patterns of thinning of Antarctica's biggest glacier are opposite to previously observed
More information: Haifeng Gao et al. Post-20th century near-steady state of Batura Glacier: observational evidence of Karakoram Anomaly, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-57660-0
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Observational evidence of Karakoram anomaly (2020, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-evidence-karakoram-anomaly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crimson snow Algae

Mar 03, 2020

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments