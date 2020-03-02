March 2, 2020

First direct observation of elusive waves reveals energy channels in solar atmosphere

by University of Oslo

First direct observation of elusive waves reveals the energy channels in the solar atmosphere
Eruptive event at the solar limb, leading to the generation of a large-scale torsional Alfvén wave, as seen by the IRIS spacecraft. Credit: Petra Kohutova et al., Astronomy and Astrophysics, DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201937144

For the first time, torsional Alfvén waves have been directly observed in the solar corona by a team of researchers from the University of Oslo and the University of Warwick. The discovery sheds light on the origin of magnetic waves and their role in the heating of the sun's corona.

Just like a pond of water, the , filled with magnetized plasma, can support a variety of waves. Purely , also known as Alfvén waves, were predicted in 1942 by Swedish plasma physicist Hannes Alfvén, who later received a Nobel prize in 1970.

Alfvén waves are thought to play an important role in the heating of the sun's outer , the corona. The corona reaches temperatures of millions of degrees. However, the visible surface of the sun is much cooler, at temperatures of only 6000 degrees. Common sense suggests the temperature should decrease the further away we are from a warm object. This, however, does not apply in the solar atmosphere. Thanks to their properties, Alfvén waves are able to carry energy efficiently from the lower solar atmosphere all the way into the corona. In structures on the sun, they manifest as a torsional motion of the in alternating directions—this is similar to the motion of rotating pendulum in an anniversary clock. They are, however, notoriously difficult to detect, because they can only be seen in solar spectra in the emission coming from atoms in the solar atmosphere. The wavelength of the emission is perturbed by the waves like a siren changing its pitch when it passes the observer. Up until now, it was unclear whether torsional Alfvén waves were present in the , or how they were generated.

Solar magnetic field is continuously twisted and braided by the dynamic motions in the lowermost layers of solar atmosphere. If such a twisted structure is destabilized, it can erupt and reconnect with the surrounding magnetic field through a process known as magnetic reconnection. The team of scientists led by Dr. Petra Kohutova from the University of Oslo (Norway) have managed to observe such an event occurring at the east solar limb in great detail. During the eruption, energy build up in the magnetic field was released into the corona, overshooting the magnetic field equilibrium and triggering a large-scale torsional Alfvén wave.

To analyze the event, the researchers combined the data from two NASA's space-based observatories: the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) and the Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO). They were able to recover information about the motion of the solar plasma during the eruption from the solar spectra and link it to the dynamics seen in imaging data. Combining both imaging and spectral signatures they have obtained a clear evidence for the generation of a torsional wave that carried the magnetic energy away from the reconnection site into the corona.

"In addition to having for the first time directly observed torsional Alfvén waves in the solar corona, we have also shown that can lead to generation of such waves," says Dr. Kohutova.

Since the lower solar atmosphere is filled with small-scale twisted magnetic structures, such wave generation mechanism is likely to be very common.

"This is an important discovery, because we can conclude that the ubiquitous reconnection events occurring in the solar atmosphere can excite Alfvén waves on global scales," continues Dr. Kohutova.

A large spatial and spectral resolution is however necessary for the telescopes to be able to detect such events. The 4-meter Daniel K. Inouye Solar telescope, the largest solar telescope in the world, recently built in Hawaii, might provide astronomers with the missing pieces to the coronal heating puzzle.

Explore further

Magnetic plasma pulses excited by UK-size swirls in the solar atmosphere
More information: P. Kohutova et al. First direct observation of a torsional Alfvén oscillation at coronal heights, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2019). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201937144
Journal information: Astronomy and Astrophysics , Astronomy & Astrophysics

Provided by University of Oslo
Citation: First direct observation of elusive waves reveals energy channels in solar atmosphere (2020, March 2) retrieved 3 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-elusive-reveals-energy-channels-solar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
74 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova mechanisms 2020

8 hours ago

Tau neutrino flux in IceCube data

Mar 01, 2020

Tidal forces acting on planet NGTS-10b

Mar 01, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe heat stars and bodies?

Feb 29, 2020

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Feb 27, 2020

Ptolemaic Model of the Solar System

Feb 26, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments