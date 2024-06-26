The University of Oslo (Norwegian: Universitetet i Oslo), formerly The Royal Frederick University (Norwegian: Det Kongelige Frederiks Universitet), is the oldest and largest university in Norway, situated in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. One of northern Europe's most prestigious universities, it is frequently ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The university has around 27,700 students and employs around 6,000 people. It has faculties of (Lutheran) Theology (Norway's state religion since 1536), Law, Medicine, Humanities, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Dentistry, and Education. The university's old campus, strongly influenced by Prussian architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel's neoclassical style, is found in the centre of Oslo, near the National Theatre, the Royal Palace, and the Parliament. Today the old campus is occupied by the Faculty of Law, whereas most of the other faculties are located at the Blindern campus in the suburban West End, erected from the 1930s. The Faculty of Medicine is split between several university hospitals in the Oslo area.

Address Oslo, Norway Website http://www.uio.no/english/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oslo

