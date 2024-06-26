The University of Oslo (Norwegian: Universitetet i Oslo), formerly The Royal Frederick University (Norwegian: Det Kongelige Frederiks Universitet), is the oldest and largest university in Norway, situated in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. One of northern Europe's most prestigious universities, it is frequently ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The university has around 27,700 students and employs around 6,000 people. It has faculties of (Lutheran) Theology (Norway's state religion since 1536), Law, Medicine, Humanities, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Dentistry, and Education. The university's old campus, strongly influenced by Prussian architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel's neoclassical style, is found in the centre of Oslo, near the National Theatre, the Royal Palace, and the Parliament. Today the old campus is occupied by the Faculty of Law, whereas most of the other faculties are located at the Blindern campus in the suburban West End, erected from the 1930s. The Faculty of Medicine is split between several university hospitals in the Oslo area.

Address
Oslo, Norway
Website
http://www.uio.no/english/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oslo

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Oslo

Training drones to detect greenhouse gas sources

How do you map something that is both invisible and odorless? Researchers at the University of Oslo have trained drones to find the best places to measure greenhouse gases on their own.

Environment

Mar 5, 2024

0

24

How public awareness campaigns can affect our thoughts

"The war against climate change." The expression is so ingrained in our language that we forget it contains a metaphor, but it does: it makes a connection between climate change and war, a war we must win. The expression ...

Social Sciences

Feb 22, 2024

0

13

Putting animals to sleep can give veterinarians suicidal thoughts

Helene Seljenes Dalum has carried out research on what causes veterinarians to have suicidal thoughts. In June, she completed her doctorate at IMB, which brought her a little nearer to discovering the reasons behind the statistics.

Veterinary medicine

Jan 29, 2024

0

1

