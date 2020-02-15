February 15, 2020

Wind delays Northrop Grumman's supply run to space station

by Marcia Dunn

international space station
High wind delayed Northrop Grumman's supply run to the International Space Station on Friday.

The weather was OK at the on Wallops Island, Virginia, but upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday at 3:21 p.m.—an easy-to-remember 3-2-1.

It will be Northrop Grumman's third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday's try was interrupted by pad equipment concerns, then bad weather moved in.

The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.

