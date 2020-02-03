February 3, 2020

Extinction is difficult to prove for Earth's ultra-rare species

by University of Kent

extinction
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A recent study by the University of Kent has called for an increase in scientific surveys and collection of specimens to confirm the extinction of ultra-rare species.

Dr. David Roberts, a conservation scientist at Kent's Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, concluded from research that there is currently insufficient scientific surveys to determine whether many of the Earth's rarest species, those known only from a single specimen, still exist.

As a , Dr. Roberts investigated the orchids of Madagascar utilising three different methods of scientific survey effort. Results showed that as of 2000, up to nine of the 236 orchid species known from a single specimen could be extinct. Furthermore, up to two additional species could be considered as extinct by 2018—assuming no new scientific collections have been made. However, whether the remaining 225 still exist is unknown as there have been insufficient scientific surveys to determine their fate.

As is final, we need to have as much information as possible. This can come from digitising and making already existing data (that is currently locked away in museum cupboards) widely available. Furthermore, it can come from collecting new knowledge through scientific surveys and making this data widely available as quickly as possible, as well as collecting other information such as the current state of habitats which can be a useful indicator as to whether species still possibly exist.

Dr. Roberts said: "Most species are poorly known because of the very fact they are rare, which brings challenges for conservation practitioners. With conclusions of extinction being made on available data, it is difficult to know if an ultra- is extinct or may have just gone unnoticed. The conservation community needs to work in collaboration to adapt to developing species resources to deliver more accurate assessments of some of the world's rarest ."

Explore further

Lack of data increases risk to species' survival
More information: David L. Roberts et al, Inferring the extinction of species known only from a single specimen, Oryx (2020). DOI: 10.1017/S0030605319000590
Journal information: Oryx

Provided by University of Kent
Citation: Extinction is difficult to prove for Earth's ultra-rare species (2020, February 3) retrieved 3 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-extinction-difficult-earth-ultra-rare-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments