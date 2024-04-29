Oryx-The International Journal of Conservation is a quarterly peer-reviewed journal of biodiversity conservation, conservation policy and sustainable use, and the interaction of these subjects with social, economic and political issues. The journal has a particular interest in material that has the potential to improve conservation management and practice, supports the publishing and communication aspirations of conservation researchers and practitioners worldwide and helps build capacity for conservation. Besides articles and short communications, Oryx regularly publishes reviews, forum sections and letters, and every issue includes comprehensive reporting of international conservation news.

Publisher
Cambridge University Press
Website
http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayJournal?jid=ORX
Impact factor
1.826 (2011)

More than 2 million gazelle still roam the Mongolian steppe

A study published in Oryx sheds light on the status of Mongolian gazelle populations across Mongolia, Russia, and China, revealing both successes and challenges in the conservation efforts of this iconic species

Plants & Animals

Apr 29, 2024

0

106

Amazon dolphins at risk from fishing, dams and dredging

Research shows Amazon river dolphins are under threat from fishing and proposed new dams and dredging. Scientists have used satellite tags to track eight dolphins in the Peruvian Amazon, to discover where they went in relation ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 3, 2023

0

14

