February 25, 2020

Desire for excitement fuels young offenders to commit crime, then skill takes over

by University of Portsmouth

crime scene
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Young burglars are driven by a desire for excitement when they initially commit crime, new research from the University of Portsmouth has found.

The paper published today highlights the importance of positive emotion in the initial decisions to commit crime which drive the young person into habitual offending.

Researchers compared findings from younger (average age 20) with older, experienced residential burglars (average age 39) after they completed a 'virtual ' where participants use a simulated environment to choose and burgle a property. They were asked to 'think aloud' during the re-enactment and then were interviewed by researchers.

Participants were asked about the days and hours before the burglary to try and establish the processes that led them to be involved in the first place.

Dr. Claire Nee, Reader in Forensic Psychology, who led the research, said: "It's important to understand under what circumstances make that initial decision to commit a crime, so we can think about intervention. The role of emotion in driving the desire to commit crime is a much neglected area and our research indicates it could be key to stopping it in its tracks. The excitement drives the initial spate of offending, but skill and financial reward quickly take over resulting in habitual offending.

"What really struck me about the research is how can't identify a clear to commit a burglary—it's just part of the 'flow' of what they're doing with their adolescent comrades."

The research shows that offenders tended to drift into crime rather than any distinct turning point. Offending was often considered an integral and almost inevitable part of participants' lifestyles.

One young burglar said: "Like where I'm from... that's what it's like, it's crime, like, that's the norm." An adult burglar expressed similar sentiments: "I was just born on the streets... that's what people do."

The research discovered a pattern which shows that initiation into burglary is linked originally to the desire for excitement and the 'thrill' of committing the offence, but this thrill reduces once the has repeatedly committed a .

Having completed one burglary, offenders became motivated by the experience of making quick, easy money. One participant said: "I just had so much money and I was thinking, wow, is this what 10 minutes of work is."

Dr. Nee said: "It is fascinating to explore the stages of a criminal's career, so we can see what motivates them at the start, what continues to motivate them, and how we might be able to intervene."

The paper is published in the British Journal of Criminology.

Explore further

Crime fighting just got easier as burglars reveal all
More information: Amy Meenaghan et al, Expertise, Emotion and Specialization in the Development of Persistent Burglary, The British Journal of Criminology (2019). DOI: 10.1093/bjc/azz078
Provided by University of Portsmouth
Citation: Desire for excitement fuels young offenders to commit crime, then skill takes over (2020, February 25) retrieved 25 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-desire-fuels-young-commit-crime.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments