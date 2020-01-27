January 27, 2020

Video: Copying vs. transforming information

by Jenna Marshall, Santa Fe Institute

New research by Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow Artemy Kolchinsky and Bernat Corominas-Murtra presents an important distinction for information theory—copying vs. transforming.

Kolchinsky is first author of the paper "Decomposing information into copying versus transformation," published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface.

Credit: Santa Fe Institute

More information: Artemy Kolchinsky et al. Decomposing information into copying versus transformation, Journal of The Royal Society Interface (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2019.0623

Journal information: Journal of the Royal Society Interface

Provided by Santa Fe Institute

Citation: Video: Copying vs. transforming information (2020, January 27)
