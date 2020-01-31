January 31, 2020

Scientists improve understanding of Mount St. Helens eruption recovery

by National Science Foundation

Scientists improve understanding of Mount St. Helens eruption recovery
Researchers conduct studies of the post-eruption ecosystem at Mount St. Helens. Credit: Evergreen State College

Through research in the blast zone of Mount St. Helens, Evergreen State College scientists have discovered that plants are influencing the ecosystem's recovery.

A new paper reporting the results, "Plant sex influences terrestrial-aquatic interactions," was published in the journal Ecosphere by Carri LeRoy and her collaborators at the U.S. Forest Service and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The research, funded by the National Science Foundation, was conducted at Mount St. Helens over the past two summers. It explores how streams in the region are recovering from the 1980 eruption.

The study shows that female willow trees grow closer to streams, contributing organic matter to stream systems. In a carbon- and nutrient-limited environment like a post-eruption landscape, that could affect how these streams function.

"The finding of significant differences between male and on ecosystem function in Mount St. Helens opens up questions about how these differences influence overall ecosystem stability and function in other systems," says Betsy von Holle, a program director in NSF's Division of Environmental Biology.

LeRoy, who encourages students at Evergreen to pursue research careers, has co-authored many peer-reviewed with . "It gives them opportunities to try out being a scientist," she said. "We're all making strides toward understanding the world."

Explore further

Mount St. Helens' many ecological lessons captured in new book
More information: Carri J. LeRoy et al. Plant sex influences aquatic–terrestrial interactions, Ecosphere (2020). DOI: 10.1002/ecs2.2994
Journal information: Ecosphere

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: Scientists improve understanding of Mount St. Helens eruption recovery (2020, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-scientists-mount-st-helens-eruption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Mw6.7 coming in from Turkey now

Jan 24, 2020

Earth's Oldest Impact Crater Identified

Jan 22, 2020

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Jan 21, 2020

Oldest material found on Earth?

Jan 21, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Jan 20, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 19, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments