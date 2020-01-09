January 9, 2020

NASA-NOAA satellite tracks Tropical Storm Blake's remnants spreading

by  Rob Gutro , NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA satellite tracks Tropical Storm Blake's remnants spreading
NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite passed over Western Australia and found the remnants of former Tropical Storm Blake now in the central part of the state. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

The South Interior area of the state of Western Australia is under warnings for heavy rainfall and gusty winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Blake move on a southeasterly path through the state. Imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided an image of the storm's clouds.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a visible image of Blake's remnants that showed the storm stretched from the South Interior to Goldfields, Southeast Coastal and Eucla localities. The strongest storms appeared in the northwestern corner of the South Interior

At 9 a.m. EST (10 p.m. AWST Australia local time) on Jan. 9, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology noted that "Ex-Tropical Cyclone Blake was located approximately 155 miles (250 km) southeast of Newman, or 130 miles (210 km) northeast of Wiluna, moving slowly southeast through the South Interior."

ABM cautioned that Blake's remnants could bring damaging winds between averaging 31 to 37 mph (50 to 60 kph). Strongest winds are most likely near the system center. In addition to the winds, may cause flooding. Expected daily rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches (75 mm to 150 mm) with higher isolated amounts. ABM Flood Warnings are updated at http://www.bom.gov.au/wa/warnings/.

Tropical cyclones are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

NASA-NOAA satellite catches Tropical Cyclone Blake and western Australia fires
More information: For updated forecasts from the ABM, visit:  www.bom.gov.au
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite tracks Tropical Storm Blake's remnants spreading (2020, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-nasa-noaa-satellite-tracks-tropical-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments