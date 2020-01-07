January 7, 2020

NASA sees Tropical Storm Blake's center off Australia's Kimberley Coast

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Jan. 7, 2020, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Terra satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Blake near the Kimberley coast of Western Australia. The MODIS image showed the extent of the southern quadrant of Blake’s clouds stretching inland into the northwestern part of Western Australia. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean on January 7 and found the center of Tropical Storm Blake just of the Kimberley coast of Western Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology or ABM noted that the Warning Zone for the storm stretches from Bidyadanga to De Grey, extending inland to Shay Gap.

On January 7, the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Blake that showed a rounded center of circulation surrounded by strong thunderstorms. A rounded shape of a tropical cyclone indicates an organized storm. That center was located just off shore from Bidyadanga. Bidyadanga is also known as La Grange and has the largest Aboriginal community in Western Australia.

The MODIS image showed the extent of the southern quadrant of Blake's clouds stretching inland into the northwestern part of Western Australia.

At 7 a.m. EST (1200 UTC/8 p.m. AWST local time), Blake had maximum sustained winds near 75 kph (47 mph). Blake is centered near latitude 19.1 degrees south and longitude 121.0 degrees east, about 85 kilometers (km) (53 miles) north northeast of Wallal Downs and 95 km (59 miles) west southwest of Bidyadanga. Blake is moving to the south.

ABM forecasters said that Blake is likely to track close to the west Kimberley this evening and cross the coast along Eighty Mile Beach near Wallal Downs early Wednesday morning, January 8. "There is a chance the system may take a more southwest track early Wednesday morning close to the coast. If this occurs, it may stay just far enough off the coast to intensify slightly further before making landfall later Wednesday morning between Wallal Downs and Pardoo Roadhouse," according to ABM.

Tropical Cyclone Blake is moving south and is expected to make landfall near Wallal Downs early Wednesday , January 8.

NASA's Terra is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.

NASA finds heavy rain potential in Tropical Cyclone Blake
More information: For updated forecasts from ABM, visit: www.bom.gov.au/
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
