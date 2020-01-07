January 7, 2020

Fossilized seashells show signs of ocean acidification before dinosaur-annihilating asteroid

by National Science Foundation

Fossilized seashells show signs of global warming, ocean acidification before asteroid impact that annihilated dinosaurs
The Lopez de Bertodano Formation, a fossil-rich area on the west side of Seymour Island, Antarctica. Credit: Northwestern University

New evidence gleaned from Antarctic seashells confirms that Earth was already unstable before the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs.

The study, led by NSF-funded researchers at Northwestern University, is the first to measure the calcium isotope composition of fossilized clam and , which date back to the Cretaceous-Paleogene 66 million years ago. The researchers found that—in the run-up to the —the chemistry of the shells shifted in response to a surge of carbon in the oceans.

This carbon influx was likely due to long-term eruptions from the Deccan Traps, a 200,000-square-mile volcanic province located in modern India. During the years leading up to the asteroid impact, the Deccan Traps spewed massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The concentration of CO2 acidified the oceans, directly affecting the organisms living there.

"The Earth was clearly under stress before the major mass extinction event," said Andrew Jacobson, a senior author of the paper. "The coincides with pre-existing carbon cycle instability. But that doesn't mean we have answers to what actually caused the extinction."

The researchers examined shells collected from the Lopez de Bertodano Formation, a well-preserved, fossil-rich area on the west side of Seymour Island in Antarctica.

The researchers expected to see changes in the shells' composition, but were surprised by how quickly those changes happened. Understanding how the Earth responded to past extreme warming and CO2 input can help us prepare for how the planet will respond to current, human-caused climate change, the scientists said.

The study will be published in the January 2020 issue of the journal Geology.

Explore further

Earth was stressed before dinosaur extinction
Journal information: Geology

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: Fossilized seashells show signs of ocean acidification before dinosaur-annihilating asteroid (2020, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-fossilized-seashells-ocean-acidification-dinosaur-annihilating.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments