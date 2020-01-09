January 9, 2020

If the pines disappear, can it still be called Big Pine Key?

by Angela Nicoletti, Florida International University

pine forest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

More than 30 percent of the trees on Big Pine Key died in the months following Hurricane Irma.

For hundreds of years, the of Big Pine Key have managed to thrive on the island's harsh limestone surface. Now, the last remaining functional pine rockland is facing an , according to a team of FIU researchers. A deadly combination of rising seas and hurricanes could turn this rare forest into a ghost forest.

Hurricanes have always hit the Florida Keys. Yet, the pine rocklands have found a way to recover. The researchers—who've tracked the changes of these trees on Big Pine Key for more than two decades—found that they might not be able to survive the deadly combination of rising seas and storm surge. More washing up onto the land chokes the trees that depend on freshwater to survive.

"Once you start losing adults, you can't produce enough young for the ," Michael Ross, professor in FIU's Department of Earth and Environment, said.

Ross, who led the research, has studied the pine rockland forests in South Florida since 1988. Back then, he remembers visiting Sugarloaf Key and seeing standing dead pine trees poking up into the sky like tombstones in a graveyard. Over time, the once-thriving pine rockland forest was wiped out by salt water intrusion. Now, Ross may be watching history repeat itself on nearby Big Pine Key.

"I always take a long view approach. The decline of ecosystems is a slower process than my lifetime—or, at least, I thought so. But in this case, it really isn't," Ross said. "But, I'm also a part of a generation that has to come up with solutions. I want to contribute to figuring out the best path forward."

The findings were published in Estuaries and Coasts.

Explore further

Pine trees with larger resin ducts better able to survive mountain pine beetle attack
More information: Michael Eyob Kiflai et al. The Effect of Hurricane Irma Storm Surge on the Freshwater Lens in Big Pine Key, Florida using Electrical Resistivity Tomography, Estuaries and Coasts (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s12237-019-00666-3
Provided by Florida International University
Citation: If the pines disappear, can it still be called Big Pine Key? (2020, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-big-key.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments