December 27, 2019

Video: Which of these mushrooms could kill you?

by American Chemical Society

There are tens of thousands of mushroom species out there, and some of them could kill you. Today we're going to test how well you can separate the perfectly safe from the perilously poisonous, and we'll dive into the chemistry behind what makes seemingly identical species so different.

