December 20, 2019

Video: ExoMars parachute extraction tests

by European Space Agency

A series of clips from different angles and at different speeds showing parachute extraction tests using a NASA/JPL test rig powered by compressed air. The lid of the parachute assembly is pulled along a suspended cable at high speed while the end of the assembly is fixed to a wall.

When the release mechanism is activated, the parachute bag is pulled away from the at the target speed, mimicking the extraction as it will be on Mars. At the highest speeds, the tests enable the extraction to take place at more than 200 km/h.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Explore further

NASA to test parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars
Provided by European Space Agency
