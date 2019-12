Credit: The American Chemical Society

When you die, many things can be done with your body—embalming, cremation, donation to science and so on.

But some people will choose to have their dead bodies, or parts thereof, frozen until technology has advanced enough to bring them back to life.

This week on Reactions, we break down the chemistry of cryogenic freezing and whether it's realistic to think we could ever reanimate a frozen corpse:

Explore further Will your epinephrine auto injector still work if it gets frozen?