December 17, 2019

Applying physics principle to meteorology yields grim prediction on hurricane destruction in an era of global warming

by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Applying physics principle to meteorology yields grim prediction on hurricane destruction in an era of global warming
Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic close to the US coast. NYU Tandon Applied Physics Professor Emeritus Edward Wolf discovered that the principles of phase transitions correctly identified the destructive power released by hurricanes. This means warmer water temperatures will increase the destructive power of hurricanes significantly more than meteorologists expect. Credit: NASA

Global warming could lead to hurricanes even more powerful than meteorologists currently forecast. That warning came from a physicist researching the behavior of tropical cyclones who noticed that one of the principles of physics— phase transition—did not appear in the scientific literature of meteorology.

Edward Wolf, professor emeritus at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, examined the most robust data sets on tropical hurricanes—compiled by noted atmospheric scientist Kerry Emanuel in 2006 on Atlantic storms dating as far back as the 1930s off the coast of Africa. In a paper published recently in the journal Theoretical and Applied Climatology, Wolf demonstrated that the destructive power of these tropical hurricanes increased linearly and rapidly as temperature increased—in contrast to most meteorological calculations, which lead to more optimistic outcomes.

"This approach indicates the destructive power of Atlantic hurricanes off Africa could reach three times their current level if rise by 2 degrees Celsius—well within the range that scientists predict is likely by the year 2100," Wolf said. "The same calculations would apply to any tropical basin on Earth, and I am working with Dr. Emanuel now to explore this new concept in the hope that it will advance scientists' predictive ability."

The journal paper showed how Wolf's calculations aligned with what has become accepted science: Hurricanes require a surface water temperature above 26.5 degrees Celsius (79.7 degrees Fahrenheit). And every plot of Emanuel's graph of his power dissipation index values-versus-ocean substantiated Wolf's initial suspicion that —such as the transition from water to vapor—indicate just how much kinetic energy is released as the water that was turned to vapor by a then cools and falls to Earth as liquid.

More information: E. L. Wolf. Critical behavior of tropical cyclones, Theoretical and Applied Climatology (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s00704-019-03040-2

Provided by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Citation: Applying physics principle to meteorology yields grim prediction on hurricane destruction in an era of global warming (2019, December 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-physics-principle-meteorology-yields-grim.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA examines Tropical Cyclone Belna's water vapor concentration
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (2)