December 2, 2019

Mercury transit observed at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory

by Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA)

Mercury transit observed at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory
Credit: AURA

About 13 times per century, fleeting Mercury can be seen passing directly in front of the Sun in what is called a transit. The most recent Mercury transit occurred on November 11, 2019.

Teams at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) and Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO) developed observing plans in an effort to recreate an experiment to calculate the Earth-Sun distance. CTIO's Daniel Munizaga obtained this image of the transit with a 6-inch Celestron Nexstar telescope and a Nikon D750 camera by taking images every five minutes. While the path of Mercury across the Sun in fact traced a , in this image the path appears to loop backwards due to an effect called field rotation as the telescope and camera track across the sky.

Juan Seguel also imaged the transit of Mercury from CTIO, accompanied by students from the Universidad de La Serena. They imaged the transit with an 11-inch Nexstar telescope and ZWO 1600MM Pro camera equipped with a Fastar system. Simultaneously, Rob Sparks led a team of students from Ha:san Preparatory and Leadership School imaging the transit on Kitt Peak with an 8-inch Nexstar telescope and Canon 6d camera. Kitt Peak dealt with clouds and could only image part of the transit.

The goal of having two widely separated imaging the transit is to recreate the historic measurement of the distance from the Earth to the Sun. Mercury will appear in slightly different positions on the Sun owing to parallax. By carefully measuring the difference in Mercury's position, and knowing how far apart the observers were, the distance to the Sun can be calculated.

Teams will not have another opportunity to attempt this observation until the next of Mercury on 14 November 14, 2032.

Explore further

Video: Proba-2 watches Mercury transit
Provided by Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA)
Citation: Mercury transit observed at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (2019, December 2) retrieved 2 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-mercury-transit-cerro-tololo-inter-american.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does Dark matter get trapped in black holes and increase their mass?

53 minutes ago

Why Jupiter, Saturn and the Sun have a distinctive and sharp boundary?

5 hours ago

Dynamical friction in galaxies

12 hours ago

Which instruments are used to determine the composition of dark matter?

20 hours ago

Heavyweight Black Hole

Nov 29, 2019

Molten planetary core

Nov 29, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments