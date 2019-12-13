December 13, 2019

Knowledge-sharing: A how-to guide

by University of Göttingen

Knowledge-sharing: a how-to guide
Effective knowledge-sharing, especially between scientists in different fields, is crucial for interdisciplinary research Credit: University of Göttingen

How is knowledge exchanged and shared when interdisciplinary research teams work together? Professor Margarete Boos and Lianghao Dai from the University of Göttingen have investigated this by studying several different research projects. Their study makes concrete recommendations for how teams can best work together and achieve effective collaborations. The results have been published in the journal Nature.

"We observed two fundamental patterns of exchange and integration in interdisciplinary research teams," says Boos. "The first, which we refer to as the "theory-method interdisciplinary collaboration pattern," involves one party providing a theoretical understanding, and the other offering methods for collecting and analysing the data. The second, which we called the "technical interdisciplinary collaborative pattern," is characterised by the exchange of learning tools such as algorithms and technical know-how to solve a shared research question."

The researchers identified these patterns by conducting intensive fieldwork on three interdisciplinary collaborative projects at a German university. The studies included different methods to investigate both the cognitions and the interactions of the members of the interdisciplinary teams. "Using the cognitive mapping method, the participants were able to show how the ideas and knowledge of the team members were being shared in collaborative exchange and integrated into a common knowledge structure," says Dai.

"From this, we have developed recommendations for effective working in interdisciplinary teams. For instance, we found that teams can save time and money if they agree on goals, communication rules and research tools in a kick-off meeting. They also need to discuss the understanding of their basic concepts—which is usually different! Further on in the course of the , it is helpful to explicitly agree on the way in which results are to be integrated."

Explore further

Study: Intelligence community benefits from collaborations, but can do better
More information: Lianghao Dai et al, Mapping the right fit for knowledge sharing, Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1038/d41586-019-03558-5
Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of Göttingen
Citation: Knowledge-sharing: A how-to guide (2019, December 13) retrieved 13 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-knowledge-sharing-how-to.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments