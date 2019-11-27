November 27, 2019

Image: Attica floods

by European Space Agency

Attica floods
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

With heavy rain causing flooding and mudslides in both Italy and France this week, parts of Greece have also been affected. The region of Attica, west of Athens, received torrential rain leading to hundreds of houses being flooded—particularly in the beach town of Kineta.

Using images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, the animation shows the before-and-after of the recent floods from the 24 November. Sediment and mud, caused by the , can be seen gushing into the Megara Gulf—stretching 14 km from the coast. Debris, most likely vegetation and rubbish, is visible in brown floating in the waters.

The burnt areas surrounding Kineta, following last year's wildfires, can also be seen in the image. According to Greek media, the downpour led to overturned cars and roads blocked owing to the debris.

The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated to help respond to the flood. The service uses satellite observations to help civil protection authorities and, in cases of disaster, the international humanitarian community, respond to emergencies.

Explore further

Image: Floods in northern Italy
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Attica floods (2019, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-image-attica.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

3 hours ago

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

4 hours ago

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 25, 2019

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 22, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Nov 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments