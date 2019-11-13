November 13, 2019

Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits

Britain's Prince Charles is visiting New Delhi on a day the Indian capital's pollution has reached 'emergency' levels
Britain's Prince Charles is visiting New Delhi on a day the Indian capital's pollution has reached 'emergency' levels

The Indian capital's notorious air pollution hit "emergency" levels again Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Britain's Prince Charles.

New Delhi has been choked on and off for weeks, as industrial and traffic —combined with smoke from crop stubble burning—cast a toxic pall over the metropolis.

For the second time in 10 days, the amount of 2.5PM—the deadly tiny particles that get into the bloodstream and lungs—hit "emergency" levels, nearly 20 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.

With the government facing new criticism over steps taken to counter the pollution, Prince Charles visited the Indian Meteorology Department as part of his two-day visit to India.

Charles, frequently outspoken on green issues, was briefed on the crisis by Sunita Narain, a leading environmental activist.

She did not reveal details of her royal talks, but in a commentary last week said: "Every breath we take is poison."

Narain has called for faster moves away from coal and other "dirty fuels" as and said authorities are doing "too little too late".

Car rationing could be extended

India's Supreme Court joined criticism of the government on Wednesday saying authorities had made "little constructive efforts" to curb pollution.

The court has ordered a new clampdown on stubble burning—in theory already banned—on farms in states surrounding the capital. It was acting because the problem "affects the vast majority of Indians."

Research released this year said the toxic smog across northern India cuts short the lives of around one million people each year.

The Delhi state government has taken measures including banning construction and only allowing cars on the road depending on whether the registration is an odd or even number.

The road rationing is meant to end on Friday, but Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it could be extended.

India has 14 of the world's 15 most polluted cities, according to the WHO.

Explore further

New Delhi schools shut because of toxic smog

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits (2019, November 13) retrieved 13 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-delhi-smog-emergency-britain-prince.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

2 hours ago

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

4 hours ago

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 11, 2019

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments