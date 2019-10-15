October 15, 2019

Wily tuberculosis bacteria can vary its diet to infect you longer

by University of Auckland

tuberculosis
Scanning electron micrograph of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which cause TB.  Credit: NIAID

Worldwide, approximately one in four people is infected by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and while overall New Zealand has relatively low rates of TB, Māori and Pacific people are eight times more likely to be affected than Pākehā.

One of the most puzzling characteristics of the TB bacterium is how it manages to survive so long in the body before becoming active. It can live but remain dormant in its host for more than ten years before symptoms occur. In humans, this usually happens when the is compromised or weakened in some way.

In a host, the TB bacterium needs food to survive, mostly in the form of different types of carbon. Scientists have long known that an enzyme within the bacterium allows it to utilize different sources of carbon, depending on what is available.

A team of researchers from the University of Auckland and Victoria University of Wellington focused their work on the structure and function of this enzyme which, although discovered more than 20 years ago, has not been well understood until now.

Using experimental and computational approaches, the team managed to isolate the enzyme and discovered it plays a key role in food utilization. While normally the TB bacterium takes both glucose and as food, this enzyme allows it to "switch" so it can use other forms of carbon, such as cholesterol, and turn those into glucose.

"This work potentially opens up a new way to design to tackle TB," says Dr. Ivanhoe Leung from the University of Auckland's School of Chemical Sciences.

"The World Health Organisation wants TB eradicated by 2030 but multi-drug resistant strains are on the rise so new targets for drugs and new ways of tackling the disease are needed if we are to achieve that goal."

Dr. Ram Bhusal, now at Australia's Monash University, led the research. His home of Nepal has some of the highest rates of TB in the world with up to 45 percent of the population affected.

The research is published in Nature Communications.

Explore further

New study reveals how TB bacteria may survive in human tissues
More information: Ram Prasad Bhusal et al. Acetyl-CoA-mediated activation of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isocitrate lyase 2, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12614-7
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Auckland
Citation: Wily tuberculosis bacteria can vary its diet to infect you longer (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-wily-tuberculosis-bacteria-vary-diet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

12 hours ago

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

19 hours ago

Does dehydration have any role in anti-inflammation?

20 hours ago

Third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

Oct 14, 2019

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 12, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 10, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration