October 28, 2019

Video: Gaia astronomical revolution

by European Space Agency

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Launched in December 2013, the Gaia mission is revolutionizing our understanding of the Milky Way. The space telescope is mapping our galaxy in unprecedented detail—measuring the position, movement and distance of stars.

At a meeting in Groningen in the Netherlands, scientists have been discussing the challenge of processing and visualizing Gaia data.

Latest science results from the mission, also discussed in this A and B-roll, include a new understanding of how stars cluster together and the fact that today's Milky Way was formed from a merger of galaxies.

Credit: European Space Agency

