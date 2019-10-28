Video: Gaia astronomical revolution
Launched in December 2013, the Gaia mission is revolutionizing our understanding of the Milky Way. The space telescope is mapping our galaxy in unprecedented detail—measuring the position, movement and distance of stars.
At a meeting in Groningen in the Netherlands, scientists have been discussing the challenge of processing and visualizing Gaia data.
Latest science results from the mission, also discussed in this A and B-roll, include a new understanding of how stars cluster together and the fact that today's Milky Way was formed from a merger of galaxies.
