Stars in the halo of the Milky Way often travel in groups

Many stars in the halo that surrounds the Milky Way travel in groups. This is the outcome of a recent analysis of data for millions of stars from the Gaia space mission. Astronomers report their discovery today in the international journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
The Milky Way, our own Galaxy, has likely formed in part from the merging of many smaller systems. How exactly that happened, is still a puzzle. To learn more about the history of formation of the Milky Way, astronomers from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and UC Riverside in the US, have inspected the motions of stars in the so-called Galactic halo. Stars in the halo are more pristine and spend most of their time outside of the disk-like structure that gives the Milky Way its name. It is thought that these halo stars are the stars that joined the Milky Way onboard of small galaxies.
For this study, a team lead by Amina Helmi (University of Groningen) combined the vast Gaia dataset with data from the RAVE survey.
The researchers discovered that a large fraction of the halo stars travel in groups. Helmi: "This indicates that the stars indeed originate from small galaxies that were cannibalised by the Milky Way a very long time ago". The astronomers describe these groups as large flows of stars like flocks of birds traveling together through the Milky Way. "We believe there might be tens or even hundreds such flocks. At the moment, we only see small groups with just a few stars, but that is probably because we do not yet have all the necessary data".
The team of astronomers were bewildered of the behaviour of halo stars that spend most of the time in the outskirts of the Milky Way. Surprisingly more than 70% of those stars appear to be moving in the opposite sense than the vast majority of stars in the Milky Way. Such a high fraction is unexpected in current models. Helmi: "One may compare stars from the outer halo with commuters that drive the wrong way. We do not yet quite understand why."
These discoveries were made using halo stars that, in their journey through the Milky Way, are by chance currently close to the Sun. In the future, Gaia will provide us with data from stars from all over the Milky Way. Helmi: "With such data we will get many new insights on how the Milky Way formed and be able to reconstruct its genealogy tree."
Explore further: Virtual Milky Way
More information:
Amina Helmi et al. A box full of chocolates: The rich structure of the nearby stellar halo revealed byand RAVE, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2017). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201629990
Benni
OK, let's try to figure out why the inferred gravitational effects of DM Cosmic Fairy Dust was left out of the computer modeling for this vast halo that is embedded exactly where DM Enthusiasts, like Zwicky, have always predicted we'd find DM.
If there ever existed halos of DM surrounding every Spiral galaxy, none of these other detectable halos of stars & dust that extend over half the distance from our galaxy to Andromeda could not exist because the parameters of the immense gravitational field DM would hypothetically create would prevent the formations of these Visible Matter halos. Nevertheless, there are those who cannot make it from day to day unless they have a fantasy beyond reality.....right RNP?
RNP
As usual you are posting utter rubbish. I bet you can not provide a single piece of evidence to support your ravngs. In fact, if you had read the paper, you would have seen that the model used in this paper is chosen to be consistent with the Milky Way rotation curve and therefore it's dark matter content.
Benni
Way to go Zwicky acolyte, Oh, and by the way, your rubbish claim that DM Cosmic Fairy Dust was included in their model is totally false. If you think it isn't FALSE, then prove it is TRUE. Cmon there old crickey mate, I challenge you tp prove it.
Ok, if you think the Zwicky envelopes of DM exist & is accounted for, then you know the angle of inclination to the plane of the radial arms of a Spiral Galaxy, so what is it? You in all likelihood don't even know what I'm talking about do you? Ok, I'll help you out, is 0 or 90 degrees & how do you know?
RNP
I said: "the model used in this paper is chosen to be consistent with the Milky Way rotation curve ".
To quote the paper: "... the relevant parameters in these models are chosen to provide a reasonable fit to the rotation curve of the Milky Way."
This rotation curve is one of the principle examples of why something such as dark matter is needed. If you have a better way of describing the motion of the Sun and all the other stars in the Milky Way, then let's hear it. Whatever the case, you said the effect was left out when it is clear that it is BUILT INTO their model.
You then ask about the "the angle of inclination to the plane of the radial arms of a Spiral Galaxy", and suggest that I do not know what you are talking about. You're right, I don't! This is because your comment makes NO sense. Apart from anything else, spiral galaxies do not have RADIAL arms.
SlartiBartfast
Don't feed the trolls.