October 7, 2019

University targeted in Hungary opens in Vienna

An international university, which moved out from Hungary over fears for academic freedom, has opened its doors in Vienna to defend "free science and thought", its president said Monday.

The Central European University (CEU) announced last December that it was moving most of its programmes out of Budapest to Vienna saying it had been "forced" to so following a bitter legal battle with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Opening on the periphery of the Austrian capital to 600 students, CEU President Michael Ignatieff said being forced out of Budapest was costing the university, founded by Orban's bete-noire the liberal US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, 200 million euros ($219 million) between now and 2025.

"You cannot have democracy without free universities. You cannot have a free society unless you have free and free thought... We have paid a huge price for the defence of those principles in Hungary," Ignatieff said.

Some of its 700 staff—more than half Hungarians—are moving. But many of the students and also professors are now commuting between the two capitals, which are about 240 kilometres (150 miles) apart.

Orban's critics say that since coming to power in 2010 he has tightened his power over most key institutions in Hungary, including public media, the judiciary and the education sector.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP)—which suspended Orban's Fidesz earlier this year—has asked the party to clarify "pending " over the CEU.

In June, Hungary's top scientific body, the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), warned that Orban's planned takeover of research institutes "threatens" academic freedom.

Explore further

Hungary scientists 'alarmed' at planned government takeover

© 2019 AFP

Citation: University targeted in Hungary opens in Vienna (2019, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-university-hungary-vienna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

JamesG
3 hours ago
"was costing the university, founded by Orban's bete-noire the liberal US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, 200 million euros ($219 million) between now and 2025"

This is good news. Soros is a Communist trying to commit coup attempts all over the world to shape all countries in his own image. We've been pushing him back in the US by showing people his dirty tricks. He is a power monger, not a benevolent benefactor.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration