October 8, 2019

Stabilizing multilayer flows may improve transportation of heavy oils

by American Institute of Physics

oil flow
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

During the past 20 years, the oil industry has begun a gradual transition away from light oils, which are being consumed progressively, toward heavier oils. But transporting heavy oils cost-effectively is a big challenge because heavy oils are viscous—essentially a thick, sticky and semifluid mess.

Stabilizing the interface of multilayer flows for transportation is no easy task. While several potential solutions have been proposed, no one-size-fits-all approach currently exists that works for all applications.

One way to outmaneuver this problem, as University of British Columbia researchers report in Physics of Fluids, is a viscoplastic lubrication (VPL) technique. It can complement existing methods to stabilize interfaces within multilayer flows.

Viscoplasticity describes the characteristic(s) in which a mass acts as a solid below a critical value of stress but flows like a viscous liquid as stress increases.

The researchers' work focuses on multilayer flows, specifically lubricated pipeline flow. In lubricated pipeline flow, a thin , such as water, is used to lubricate the pipeline via core-annular flows. But this method suffers from interfacial instabilities, which means the oil and water may mix and make it more difficult to separate downstream.

"In multilayer flows, the interfaces between two fluids are highly unstable because of the differences between fluid properties," said Ian Frigaard, a professor of mechanical engineering and applied mathematics.

Previous work on yield stress fluids by the researchers suggested a new configuration might prevent instabilities from growing. Their VPL technique places a layer of yield stress fluid between the heavy oil and the lubricant to form a flow stabilizing skin.

"Yield stress fluids—think toothpaste or hair gels—act as a solid if the applied stress is less than its yield stress (point at which a material begins to deform)," said Parisa Sarmadi, a doctoral candidate working with Frigaard. "Our idea is to maintain this layer completely unyielded, so the interfacial layer of the fluid acts as a solid. This eliminates interfacial instabilities."

Another key concept involved in this work is interface shaping. "We can control the inlet flow rates in a way to shape the interface as we desire," said Sarmadi. "The shaped interface generates pressure within the outer layer, and these pressures act to counterbalance the core buoyancy to center the core fluid. Typically, the transported oil is less dense than the lubricating water."

For this work and previous studies, the researchers showed the VPL technique can be optimized to meet a system's specific requirements. They also discovered that the yield stress required for these applications is easily attainable with available fluids.

This means that for any operational inputs, flow rates, geometries and fluid properties, the VPL technique can be optimized based on pump power, generated force and required yield stress. "The ability to shape the yield stress fluid came as a big surprise to us," said Frigaard. "But effectively any shape can be imposed on the if the flow rates are properly controlled and there's enough yield ."

Explore further

Dip-coating: How to predict the thickness of thin films?
More information: "'Inertial effects in triple-layer core-annular pipeline flow," Physics of Fluids (2019). DOI: 10.1063/1.5124511
Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Stabilizing multilayer flows may improve transportation of heavy oils (2019, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-stabilizing-multilayer-heavy-oils.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Would a giant orbital gravity battery be a good future power source?

1 hour ago

Efficiency of computers vs. brains

6 hours ago

Science history, falling objects before Galileo

7 hours ago

If the pedal crank arm length of a bicycle increases....

Oct 07, 2019

Do photons of different energies interact with each other?

Oct 06, 2019

Detecting Alpha Radiation

Oct 06, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

I Reckon
4 hours ago
Give it up, Frigaard. Your work prolongs the life of a planet-killing industry. You'd better hope there is no Hell, because if there is, then Beelzebub has a devil put aside for you.
-1
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration