October 5, 2019

Scientists: Red tide is back in Florida's southwest coast

Scientists: Red tide is back in Florida's southwest coast
In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, dead fish sit after they washed ashore at the Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge, Fla. Some beaches north of Miami are closed because of a rare red tide outbreak along Florida's Atlantic coast. Scientists say toxic red tide is back in the waters off the Florida southwest coast after fading away earlier this year following a 15-month bloom. Biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, that samples taken from the waters off the shore of Collier County found high concentrations of the toxic algae where they also received reports of dead fish and cases of respiratory irritation.(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Scientists say toxic red tide is back in the waters off the Florida southwest coast after fading away earlier this year following a 15-month bloom.

Biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said Friday that samples taken from the waters off the shore of Collier County found high concentrations of the toxic algae where they also received reports of dead fish and cases of respiratory irritation.

Red is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in and an organism called a dinoflagellate. The 15-month bloom caused respiratory irritation in people and killed , manatees, dolphins and fish.

Scientists also observed low concentrations of the red tide algae in Lee County, according to the institute's red tide status report.

Explore further

Red tide still killing dolphins off the coast of Florida

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Scientists: Red tide is back in Florida's southwest coast (2019, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-scientists-red-tide-florida-southwest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

1 hour ago

Lack of dandelions this year

16 hours ago

Determining contours on a map

Oct 03, 2019

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Oct 03, 2019

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Sep 30, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Sep 25, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Anonym869597
5 hours ago
Well, darn. I will be sailing through the region early next year and this definitely puts a crimp in my "sun and fun" plans.

BTW, a good source for the current status of red tide in Florida is the state website:
https://myfwc.com...atewide/
1
Report Block
Captain Stumpy
4 hours ago
@Anonym869597
Well, darn. I will be sailing through the region early next year and this definitely puts a crimp in my "sun and fun" plans
what type of boat?

I've always loved the Chinese Junk and Schooners, myself, but my Uncle has a beautiful Ketch in Miami
0
Report Block
antigoracle
3 hours ago
Lie much, you ignorant StumPid troll.
-1
Report Block
antigoracle
3 hours ago
Watch out for the LY.IN StumPid, troll. Look at his posts, absolutely nothing, but trying to provoke those who he wants to get banned.
-1
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration