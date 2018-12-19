Red tide in retreat: Just two sites in Florida test positive in latest daily checks

December 21, 2018 by Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel

Concentrations of red tide have decreased to the lowest point since the major bloom began in 2017, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission daily and weekly reports.

Only two sites tested positive for a karenia brevis algae in FWC's most recent tests: a medium-to-high concentration in Manatee County along the Manatee Avenue bridge over Palma Sola Bay, and a very low, background concentration in Brevard County.

Fish kills as a result of red have not been reported in a week, with the last one having been observed in Madeira Beach in Pinellas County, according to FWC records.

Red tide plagued much of Florida's shores over the course of 2018, covering nearly 150 miles of the west . More unusual was the arrival of red tide on shores from Monroe to Brevard County. Red tide has only appeared on the east coast eight times since the early 1950s, according to FWC.

Throughout 2018, red tide was detected along several counties on the Panhandle, and even drifted into Alabama waters. The panhandle appears to harbor no signs red tide blooms, and the Alabama Department of Health hasn't reported a issue since Nov. 21.

Explore further: Six things to know about Florida red tide

5 shares

©2018 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Six things to know about Florida red tide

August 15, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency due to Florida red tide in seven counties, including Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Florida red tide blooms have struck the state's ...

Recommended for you

Droughts boost emissions as hydropower dries up

December 21, 2018

When hydropower runs low in a drought, western states tend to ramp up power generation—and emissions—from fossil fuels. According to a new study from Stanford University, droughts caused about 10 percent of the average ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.