Red tide in retreat: Just two sites in Florida test positive in latest daily checks

Concentrations of red tide have decreased to the lowest point since the major bloom began in 2017, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission daily and weekly reports.

Only two sites tested positive for a karenia brevis algae in FWC's most recent tests: a medium-to-high concentration in Manatee County along the Manatee Avenue bridge over Palma Sola Bay, and a very low, background concentration in Brevard County.

Fish kills as a result of red tide have not been reported in a week, with the last one having been observed in Madeira Beach in Pinellas County, according to FWC records.

Red tide plagued much of Florida's shores over the course of 2018, covering nearly 150 miles of the west coast. More unusual was the arrival of red tide on east coast shores from Monroe to Brevard County. Red tide has only appeared on the east coast eight times since the early 1950s, according to FWC.

Throughout 2018, red tide was detected along several counties on the Panhandle, and even drifted into Alabama waters. The panhandle appears to harbor no signs red tide blooms, and the Alabama Department of Health hasn't reported a red tide issue since Nov. 21.

Explore further: Six things to know about Florida red tide