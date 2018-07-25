Sea turtle deaths spike in Florida waters with red tide

July 26, 2018

Researchers are reporting a spiking number of sea turtle deaths in Florida waters plagued by a red tide algae bloom.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has documented 287 sea turtle deaths in Gulf of Mexico waters along the southwest Florida coast since the toxic started in October.

Allen Foley of the commission's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said Thursday that's about double the average number of turtle deaths in those waters every year.

The bloom sometimes stretches from Tampa Bay to the Florida Keys. Foley said living in the area become sick and die when their food gets contaminated by the toxins.

Loggerhead and Kemp's ridley sea turtles are the two species primarily affected by the bloom. Both are federally protected turtles.

Explore further: Green sea turtles nest in record numbers in Florida

Related Stories

Green sea turtles recover in Florida, Mexico

March 20, 2015

Long considered an endangered species, green sea turtles in Florida and Mexico have bounced back and officials said Friday they are seeking to change the turtles' protected status to "threatened."

Loggerhead turtles on decline in Florida

April 20, 2008

The number of loggerhead sea turtle nests is on the decline throughout Florida, indicating a potential threat to the animals, wildlife experts say.

Recommended for you

Lectins help social amoeba establish their own microbiome

July 26, 2018

People are not the only living organisms that carry a microbiome, that is, good bacteria living on and in the body. The social amoeba, a soil-dwelling organism, also carries its own microbiome, and researchers at Baylor College ...

Night-time lighting changes how species interact

July 26, 2018

Night-time lighting from streetlights and other sources has complex and unexpected effects on communities of plants and animals, new research shows.Previous studies have shown that artificial lighting affects a wide variety ...

How do jumping genes cause disease, drive evolution?

July 26, 2018

Almost half of our DNA sequences are made up of jumping genes—also known as transposons. They jump around the genome in developing sperm and egg cells and are important to evolution. But their mobilization can also cause ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.