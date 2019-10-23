October 23, 2019

NASA analysis shows heavy rain in Typhoon Bualoi

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA analysis shows heavy rain in Typhoon Bualoi
The GPM core satellite passed over strengthening Typhoon Bualoi in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on Oct. 22 at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 UTC) and found the heaviest rainfall (white/pink) falling at a rate of over 50 mm (about 2 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

Typhoon Bualoi continues to move through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite measured rainfall rates throughout the storm.

The GPM's core satellite passed over Typhoon Bualoi on Oct. 22 at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 UTC). GPM found the heaviest rain around the eye, falling at a rate of over 50 mm (about 2 inches) per hour. Forecasters at NOAA's National Hurricane Center or NHC incorporate the rainfall data into their forecasts.

At 5 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. ChST/0900 UTC) the center of Typhoon Bualoi was located near latitude 23.5 degrees north and longitude 142.0 degrees east. The National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam noted that it is about 405 miles northwest of Agrihan. Bualoi is now moving north-northwest at 13 mph and will continue a gradual turn to the north tonight and then toward the north-northeast through Thursday night.  Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 115 mph and Bualoi is expected to continue this weakening trend the next several days. Bualoi is expected to gradually increase in forward speed as it heads farther into the north Pacific east of Japan.

Both the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA manage GPM.

Hurricanes are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

NASA finds Typhoon Bualoi rapidly intensified
More information: For updated forecasts, visit: https://www.weather.gov/gum/Cyclones
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA analysis shows heavy rain in Typhoon Bualoi (2019, October 23) retrieved 23 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-nasa-analysis-heavy-typhoon-bualoi.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

3 hours ago

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 21, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 20, 2019

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

Oct 15, 2019

Determining contours on a map

Oct 10, 2019

Mini magnetosphere within Earth's Magnetosphere

Oct 10, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration