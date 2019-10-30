October 30, 2019

Lost Lou Reed recording for Andy Warhol discovered by Cornell musicologist

by Cornell University

Twelve previously unreleased songs by Hall of Fame artist Lou Reed have been discovered on a cassette tape from 1975, stored in the archives of the Andy Warhol Museum.

The songs, which are on one side of the cassette, are based on Warhol's book, "The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again)."

"It sounds like he recorded them in his apartment with an open-air microphone, just voice and acoustic guitar," said Judith Peraino, professor of music at Cornell University, who discovered the tape while doing at the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Reed labeled side 2 of the tape "The Philosophy Songs (From A to B and Back)." Side 1 of the cassette consists of songs dubbed from soundboard recordings of Reed's 1975 concerts.

Peraino said her first reaction to discovering the cassette was "disbelief and uncertainty." When one Warhol Museum staffer commented that Peraino had found an unreleased Lou Reed album, "that's when the excitement really hit."

"The sound of Reed's voice on 'The Philosophy Songs' is very different from his live concert performances on side 1," she said. "Such a discovery is rare, and it is certainly a highlight of my career."

The came to the Warhol Museum as one of almost 3,500 audiotapes, part of the extensive collection Warhol assembled of the sounds of his life. Another important source for Peraino's research was Bruce Yaw, the bass player who toured with Reed in 1975 and '76. Yaw lived until his death in September near Cornell University in upstate New York.

"What makes this rare is the gift aspect of the tape—that Lou Reed intentionally created both a curated set of songs and a composed set of songs on meant only for Warhol," she said. "This is a harbinger of the mixtape culture and gift-giving that flourished in the 1980s and 1990s."

Peraino unearthed another partial recording of the "Philosophy Songs" at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. "I'll Be Your Mixtape: Lou Reed, Andy Warhol and the Queer Intimacies of Cassettes," was published Oct. 30 in the Journal of Musicology and includes a 30-second clip of one of the songs with permission from the Lou Reed Estate.

Explore further

Rediscovered Andy Warhol interview explores pop art and queerness
More information: Journal of Musicology, DOI: 10.1525/jm.2019.36.4.401
Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Lost Lou Reed recording for Andy Warhol discovered by Cornell musicologist (2019, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-lost-lou-reed-andy-warhol.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration