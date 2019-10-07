October 7, 2019

Big data reveals extraordinary unity underlying life's diversity

by Autonomous University of Barcelona

life
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

From microscopic algae to elephants, life has devised countless ways to thrive in every environment on the planet. But while biologists have tended to focus on the many varied forms that species have evolved, the age of Big Data offers an unprecedented view of some surprisingly common features shared by all creatures great and small.

A new paper published this week in PNAS brings together data from many thousands of studies to show that many of the most important features of life follow universal laws. The work, led by Ian Hatton at ICTA-UAB in Barcelona, shows that metabolism, abundance, growth and mortality all follow strikingly consistent relationships with from the tiniest bacteria to the .

"The fact that we find these simple mathematical relationships that span all life points to some at the heart of living systems that we don't yet fully understand," explains Hatton.

The study also presents evidence that suggests one of ecology's most prominent theories, the metabolic theory of ecology, needs to be re-examined. This theory has played a major role in ecological thinking, based on the idea that an organism's is the principal limit on many other vital traits, including how quickly it can grow.

"One of our key findings is that limits to the rate at which an organism can grow seems to put the brakes on metabolism, rather than the other way around," says co-author Eric Galbraith, also at ICTA-UAB. "This puts growth in the driver's seat for understanding these large-scale patterns."

Given that growth underlies everything from juvenile development to cancer, and from resource productivity to global carbon cycling, understanding growth more generally could prove very important.

"What is so astounding is that no matter where you look, no matter what kind of living system, everything seems to follow the same growth law," says Hatton. "We can't yet explain it, but we know it has deep implications."

The paper, which also includes coauthors from Princeton University, Charles University of the Czech Republic and the CNRS in France, offers a new perspective on life's most fundamental features, and the extraordinary unity pervading life's diversity.

Explore further

Microbial growth and carbon uptake are driven mainly by nature, not nurture
More information: Ian A. Hatton el al., "Linking scaling laws across eukaryotes," PNAS (2019). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1900492116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Autonomous University of Barcelona
Citation: Big data reveals extraordinary unity underlying life's diversity (2019, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-big-reveals-extraordinary-unity-underlying.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
51 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

9 hours ago

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

14 hours ago

What is the meaning of definitive and specified Primordial germ cells?

Oct 05, 2019

GrimAge: methlyation DNA change, mortality

Oct 03, 2019

Another Red Meat Consumption Study

Oct 02, 2019

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

Oct 01, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration