September 6, 2019

Video: How much does a cloud weigh?

by American Chemical Society

How much does a cloud weigh? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Imagine 300 midsize cars floating above your head—that's how much your average fluffy cloud weighs.

So why doesn't it come crashing down on you?

This week on Reactions, we explore the behind how a cloud stays aloft in the sky, and how it got there in the first place:

Provided by American Chemical Society
