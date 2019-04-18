Video: Is it really 'dry clean only'?

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Knowing the do's and don'ts of washing your clothes can be difficult, but chemistry has got your back.

With a quick lesson in textile chemistry, you'll be able to understand the different fabrics that make up your clothes.

This week on Reactions, we'll explore whether it's safe to wash your favorite new shirt at home or if you really need to take it to the dry cleaner's:

Explore further Final frontier: Russia develops washing machine for space