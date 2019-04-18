April 18, 2019

Video: Is it really 'dry clean only'?

by American Chemical Society

Is it really 'dry clean only'? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Knowing the do's and don'ts of washing your clothes can be difficult, but chemistry has got your back.

With a quick lesson in textile , you'll be able to understand the different fabrics that make up your clothes.

This week on Reactions, we'll explore whether it's safe to wash your favorite new shirt at or if you really need to take it to the dry cleaner's:

