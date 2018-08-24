Video: Why plastic bottles are recycled into clothes

August 30, 2018, American Chemical Society
Why plastic bottles are recycled into clothes (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Exercise clothes and trendy handbags made from recycled plastic are all the rage and help consumers feel as if they are doing their part for the environment. But there are several reasons plastic bottles are recycled into clothes, which can't be recycled a second time, instead of new bottles.

In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry behind what happens to your soda bottle after you toss it in the bin.

Explore further: France to set penalities on non-recycled plastic next year

Related Stories

France to set penalities on non-recycled plastic next year

August 12, 2018

France plans to introduce a penalty system next year that would increase the costs of consumer goods with packaging made of non-recycled plastic, part of a pledge to use only recycled plastic nationwide by 2025, an environment ...

Myanmar enterprise tries to make trash trendy

June 5, 2018

With creative flair the Myanmar-based social enterprise "Chu Chu" lets little go to waste as its staff turn discarded clothes and rubbish into handy accessories that get snapped up by tourists.

Why can't all plastic waste be recycled?

August 2, 2018

The UK produced 11m tonnes of plastic waste in 2017, and recycled around two thirds of it. Or so it seemed. A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) shows that over half of the UK's recyclable waste is sent overseas for ...

Recommended for you

Using uranium to create order from disorder

August 30, 2018

ANSTO's unique landmark infrastructure has been used to study uranium, the keystone to the nuclear fuel cycle. The advanced instruments at the Australian Synchrotron and the Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering have ...

'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids

August 30, 2018

Tiny protein structures called amyloids are key to understanding certain devastating age-related diseases. Aggregates, or sticky clumped-up amyloids, form plaques in the brain, and are the main culprits in the progression ...

Researchers put AI to work making chemistry predictions

August 29, 2018

As chemistry has gotten more advanced and the chemical reactions more complex, it's no longer always practical for researchers to sit down at a lab bench and start mixing chemicals to see what they can come up with.

Mapping out cancer's movements

August 28, 2018

Cancer researchers struggle to identify tumor cells that are interspersed within nonmalignant tissues because tumor cells exploit the tissue environment and monopolize available resources to continue growing. Researchers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.