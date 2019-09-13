September 13, 2019

Scientists create a nanomaterial that is both twisted and untwisted at the same time

by Chris Melvin, University of Bath

Scientists create a nanomaterial that is both twisted and untwisted at the same time
A nanomaterial developed at University of Bath allows for incredibly sensitive detection of the direction molecules twist using laser light. Credit: Ventsislav Valev and Alex Murphy

A new nanomaterial developed by scientists at the University of Bath could solve a conundrum faced by scientists probing some of the most promising types of future pharmaceuticals.

Scientists who study the nanoscale—with molecules and materials 10,000 smaller than a pinhead—need to be able to test the way that some molecules twist, known as their , because mirror image molecules with the same structure can have very different properties. For instance one kind of molecule smells of lemons when it twists in one direction, and oranges when twisted the other way.

Detecting these twists is especially important in some high-value industries such as pharmaceuticals, perfumes, food additives and pesticides.

Recently, a new class of nanoscale materials have been developed to help distinguish the chirality of molecules. These so-called 'nanomaterials' usually consist of tiny twisted metal wires, that are chiral themselves.

However, it has become very hard to distinguish the twist of the nanomaterials from the twist of the molecules they are supposed to help study.

To solve this problem the team from the University of Bath's Department of Physics created a that is both twisted and it is not. This nanomaterial has equal number of opposite twists—meaning they cancel each other out. Usually, upon interacting with light, such material appears without any twist; how then could it be optimised to interact with molecules?

Using a mathematical analysis of the material's symmetry properties, the team discovered a few special cases, which can bring the 'hidden' twist to light and allow very sensitive detection of chirality in molecules.

Lead author Professor Ventsislav Valev, from the University of Bath Department of Physics, said: "This work removes an important roadblock for the entire research field and paves the way to ultra-sensitive detection of chirality in molecules, using nanomaterials."

Ph.D. student Alex Murphy, who worked on the study, said: "Molecular chirality is an amazing property to study. You can smell chirality, since the same but oppositely twisted smell of lemons and oranges. You can taste chirality, since one twist of Aspartame is sweet and the other is tasteless. You can feel chirality, since one twist of menthol gives a cool sensation to the skin while the other does not. You touch chirality expressed in the twist of seashells. And it is great to see chirality expressed in its interactions with the colours of laser light."

Explore further

Twisted meta-molecules as they really are
More information: Christian Kuppe et al, Measuring optical activity in the far-field from a racemic nanomaterial: diffraction spectroscopy from plasmonic nanogratings, Nanoscale Horizons (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9NH00067D
Provided by University of Bath
Citation: Scientists create a nanomaterial that is both twisted and untwisted at the same time (2019, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-scientists-nanomaterial-untwisted.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Wear Resistance: AISI 1074/75 VERSUS 304 2B Annealed Stainless

Sep 09, 2019

Conductor that has the highest melting point

Sep 08, 2019

Material Analysis Methods (Material Characterization)

Sep 04, 2019

Cleaning Zn sprayed on PP film

Sep 02, 2019

Heat Transfer of a Dewar Nitrogen Container

Aug 29, 2019

Various objects under extreme g forces

Aug 27, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration