September 3, 2019 report
Desert plantations found to enhance rainfall
A pair of researchers at the University of Hohenheim has found evidence that suggests planting forests in desert areas can lead to an increase in local rainfall. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oliver Branch and Volker Wulfmeyer describe their study of desert plantations and what they found.
As much of the world continues to ignore the looming environmental disaster of global warming, some scientists are taking matters into their own hands. In this case, Branch and Wulfmeyer looked into the possibility of planting certain types of trees in desert areas as a way to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. In so doing, they found evidence that planting forests in desert areas can lead to an increase in rainfall.
The researchers created models to represent the planting of small forests in two arid regions—one in Oman, the other Israel. They also chose a type of tree that has a chance of surviving the hot, dry climates in such areas—the jojoba.
Their model showed that planting a small forest (roughly 100 square kilometers) resulted in multiple local environmental changes. They found that because jojoba trees are dark, less light was reflected back into the atmosphere. Also, the air contained more particulates released by jojoba trees. The models showed that water vapor was able to condense on the particles, resulting in the formation of rain droplets. And finally, the texture of the trees resulted in changing wind patterns. The net result was significantly more rain in places with newly planted forests.
The researchers note that the increased amount of rain was not enough to sustain the trees, but it changed the economic possibilities of planting them. They also note that their model showed that the amount of increase in local rainfall would differ from site to site. They suggest that if world leaders worked with land managers, suitable sites could be found and planted. Such plantations, they claim, could have a major impact on the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere.
Consider this project to be one of land reclaimation in which the population which the coastal regions can support would be increased over time.
If you build solar updraft towers offshore of the Sahara, you could add a great deal of moisture to the atmosphere without nearly the capital cost of traditional desalination plants.
If you plant trees in managed forest (just as in the Roman era and before) you have wood you can plant and sell, while they also provide updrafts, ecosystem habitats which bring manure, anker the soil, push down the salt table in the soil with the wax on their roots, and provide aerosols. Updraft towers don't provide nearly the same economic and ecosystem benefits and it is a sunk cost. Forests autogenerate or self-generate. Best place to start is the Western Sahara, which is a conflict zone without access. Second best option is starting from Egypt (stable country) and moving Westward. Egypt, on the Western shore, still has the desert water canals from the dynastic era, which were used to transport both water and cargo inland. Irrigation with canals is an option that has more benefits than u-towers
