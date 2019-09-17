September 17, 2019

Nature documentaries increasingly talk about threats to nature, but still don't show them

by British Ecological Society

Nature documentaries increasingly talk about threats to nature, but still don't show them
High quality figure 1. Credit: Laura Thomas-Walter

Researchers from Bangor University, University of Kent, Newcastle University and University of Oxford coded the scripts from the four most recent David Attenborough narrated series. They found the Netflix series Our Planet dedicated 15% of the script to environmental threats and conservation, far exceeding the BBC series Planet Earth II and Dynasties, with only Blue Planet II coming close to this figure.

The researchers also highlighted the uniqueness of Our Planet in weaving the topic of human impacts on nature throughout each episode rather than being the subject of a dedicated final episode, which was done in Blue Planet II.

Despite the more frequent mentions of threats to nature, the researchers noted how visually similar Our Planet was to the other series they analysed. It had few visual depictions of the threats and largely showed the as pristine and separate from humans, something nature documentaries have often been criticised for in the past.

Professor Julia Jones, lead author, said: "One could argue that by using camera angles to avoid showing any sign of people, nature film makers are being disingenuous, and even actively misleading audiences. The viewer may be led to believe that things cannot be that bad for biodiversity as what they are seeing on the screen shows nature, for the most part, doing fine.

"The inextricable link between threats to the world and the high consumption of western lifestyles would be more difficult to ignore if the presence, or even dominance, of commercial agriculture, mining and were more visible in the landscapes, reducing the space for the awe-inspiring wild spectacles shown."

Nature documentaries have the potential to elicit behavioural change and increase support for conservation but to what extent is not well understood. "Previous studies have shown that documentaries can increase willingness amongst viewers to make personal lifestyle changes, increase support for conservation organisations, and generate positivity towards an issue, making policy change more likely. However, we still don't understand the mechanisms by which these changes take place. Considerable research is needed to investigate how viewing nature, portrayed as threatened or pristine, in a documentary affects people in ways which might, ultimately, contribute to saving it." Said Laura Thomas-Walters, co-author.

The researchers suggest collaboration between filmmakers and researchers could help us understand the impacts of these documentaries. Dr. Diogo Vesrissimo, co-author, said: "there is limited evidence on the causal relationships between viewing a documentary and subsequent behaviour change. Nature producers should work with researchers to better understand these positive and negative impacts".

"Empirical data needs to be collected to examine whether showing anthropogenic impacts is actually more effective at spurring behaviour change amongst audiences." Added Laura Thomas-Walters.

Explore further

'The Nemo effect' is untrue: Animal movies promote awareness, not harm, say researchers
More information: Julia P. G. Jones et al, Nature documentaries and saving nature: Reflections on the new Netflix series Our Planet, People and Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1002/pan3.10052
Provided by British Ecological Society
Citation: Nature documentaries increasingly talk about threats to nature, but still don't show them (2019, September 17) retrieved 17 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nature-documentaries-increasingly-threats-dont.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

3 hours ago

Ointments and the bloodstream query

16 hours ago

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

Sep 12, 2019

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

Sep 09, 2019

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

Sep 09, 2019

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration