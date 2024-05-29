The British Ecological Society is a learned society in the field of ecology that was founded in 1913. It was the first ecological society in the world. The society's original objective was "to promote and foster the study of Ecology in its widest sense" and this remains the central theme guiding its activities today. The society has almost 4000 members of which 14% are students.[citation needed] It has always had an international membership and currently 38% are outside the United Kingdom, in a total of 92 countries.[citation needed] The office is in the Charles Darwin House in London.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

