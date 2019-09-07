September 7, 2019

NASA finds a weaker hurricane Juliette

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds a weaker hurricane Juliette
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Hurricane Juliette in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the VIIRS instrument aboard captured an image of the storm on Sept. 6 at 4:42 p.m. EDT (20:42 UTC). Coldest (red) cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

Hurricane Juliette has been weakening and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a look at the strength of storms within.

At 5:00 a.m. EDT (11:00 PM HST) on Sept. 6, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected that Hurricane Juliette would decline to a sometime on Friday and NASA had satellites hovering overhead revealed the 's slow decline.

The NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite passed over the decaying storm on Sept. 5 at 4:42 p.m. EDT (20:42 UTC) and observed the storm using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument. VIIRS showed the strongest storms were located in the western quadrant of Juliette. The National Hurricane Center noted 18 minutes later, "Deep convection associated with Juliette has decreased in coverage over the past 24 hours, however, the remaining convection still wraps completely around the center."

Infrared imagery reveals cloud top temperatures, and the higher the cloud top, the colder it is, and the stronger the storm. Coldest cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius) and found west of the center of circulation. Storms with cloud tops that cold have been found to generate heavy rainfall. Probably due to the fact that Juliette is decaying, the eye is not well-defined in this image and the strongest storms are no longer ringing the eye.

The NHC reported that at 5 a.m. EDT "(0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Juliette was located near latitude 22.4 degrees north and longitude 122.7 degrees west which is about 815 miles (1,315 km) west of the southern tip of Baja, California. The maximum sustained winds are 80 mph (130 kph). Juliette is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 kph). A motion toward the west-northwest should begin later tonight or Friday. A turn toward the west is forecast on Saturday and a general westward motion should continue through the weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 millibars."

NHC predicts that additional weakening during the next few days, and Juliette is expected to become a tropical by Friday night, and degenerate into a remnant low pressure area on Sunday.

Explore further

NASA catches Hurricane Juliette over Mexico's Socorro Island
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds a weaker hurricane Juliette (2019, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-weaker-hurricane-juliette.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

1 hour ago

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

16 hours ago

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

Sep 03, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Aug 31, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration