September 30, 2019

NASA finds Typhoon Mitag's eye east of Taiwan

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Typhoon Mitag's eye east of Taiwan
On Sept. 30, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Typhoon Mitag just east of Taiwan. Credit: NASA Worldview

NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of Typhoon Mitag's cloud-filled eye, located east of Taiwan.

On Sept. 30, the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra provided a visible image of Mitag. The MODIS image showed the cyclone continues to produce strong thunderstorms around its cloud-filled eye. Mitag's western quadrant had already spread clouds and precipitation over Taiwan. Powerful bands of thunderstorms were swirling into the low-level center from the eastern side of the storm.

On Sept. 30, warnings remain in effect for the Philippines as Mitag, known locally as Onyok, continues to move north and away from the country. Philippines warnings still in effect include wind signal #1 for the Luzon provinces of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Typhoon Mitag had maximum sustained winds near 75 knots. It was located near 22.8 degrees north latitude and 123.0 degrees east longitude, about 161 nautical miles south-southeast of Taipei, Taiwan.

Mitag is moving north, close to the east coast of Taiwan and forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Mitag is at peak intensity. The storm is forecast to graze the east coast of China, south of Shanghai, and then turn northeast.

NASA's Terra satellite is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.

Hurricanes are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

NASA catches Tropical Storm Tapah by the tail
More information: For updated forecasts, visit: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Typhoon Mitag's eye east of Taiwan (2019, September 30) retrieved 30 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-typhoon-mitag-eye-east.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

3 hours ago

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

13 hours ago

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Sep 25, 2019

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 23, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 23, 2019

Meteorology - USA Lower 48 National Winds Pattern Map Website

Sep 20, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration