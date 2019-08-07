August 7, 2019

Philippines on alert with Typhoon Lekima

by Rob Gutro, NASA

Philippines on alert with Typhoon Lekima
On Aug. 7, 2019 at 12:55 a.m. EDT (0455 UTC), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Typhoon Lekima in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL

Lekima is now a typhoon and has triggered warnings in the Philippines. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and provided a visible image of the storm that shows a clear eye.

On Aug. 7, the Philippines' PAGASA service issued Tropical cyclone signal #1 for the Luzon provinces of Batanes and Babuyan group of islands.

On Aug. 7, 2019 at 12:55 a.m. EDT (0455 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Lekima that revealed a clear eye surrounded by a tight, circular band of powerful thunderstorms. Lekima also has a large band of thunderstorms that are feeding into the center from the south and east.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Typhoon Lekima had maximum sustained winds near 85 knots (98 MPH/157 KPH). It was centered near 20.9 degrees north latitude and 127.7 degrees east longitude. That is 421 nautical miles south of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa island, Japan. Lekima was moving to the northwest and generating 25-foot high waves.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Lekima to continue moving northwest and strengthen to 125 knots (144 mph/232 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. Lekima is expected to pass just north of northern Taiwan around August 9 and make landfall near Shanghai around August 12.

Explore further

NASA satellite finds strong storms circling Lekima's center
Provided by NASA
Citation: Philippines on alert with Typhoon Lekima (2019, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-philippines-typhoon-lekima.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 01, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration