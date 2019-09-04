September 4, 2019

NASA finds tropical storm 14W strengthening

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds tropical storm 14W strengthening
On Sept. 3, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1505 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed strong storms (yellow) around 14W's center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Storm 14W formed as a depression a couple of days ago in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and strengthened into a tropical storm on Sept. 2. Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite shows some powerful thunderstorms fueling further intensification.

On Sept. 3 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1505 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite used to analyze the strength of storms within the 14W. NASA researches these storms to determine how they rapidly intensify, develop and behave. In the data obtained about 14W, the very strong storms found near the center indicate the storm is strengthening.

Tropical cyclones are made of up hundreds of thunderstorms, and infrared data can show where the strongest storms are located. They can do that because provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach highest into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

MODIS found those strongest storms were around the center of circulation where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). NASA research has found that cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms with the potential to generate .

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that, animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery shows that the low-level circulation center of the storm is exposed to outside winds, and that the strongest thunderstorms are being pushed to the eastern side of the storm, because of westerly winds. A at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 UTC) indicates tightly curved shallow banding of thunderstorms wrapping into the center with an isolated area of strong storms over the southeastern quadrant.

On Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Tropical Storm 14W had maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (40 mph/65 mph). 14W is far from land areas and is about 1,566 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Japan. 14W is moving to the west.

JTWC said 14W will move west-northwest across the Pacific Ocean. The JTWC expects the system will gradually intensify to 90 knots after five days and move toward Japan.

Explore further

NASA Catches tropical storm Francisco's approach to landfall in southern Japan
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds tropical storm 14W strengthening (2019, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-tropical-storm-14w.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

11 hours ago

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

16 hours ago

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 02, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Aug 31, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration