Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

In this image made from video provided by SpaceX, Elon Musk speaks of SpaceX's newly designed aircraft at its launch facility near Brownsville, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Musk unveiled Saturday the SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly. (SpaceX via AP)

Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX's launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the 's Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet (19,800 meters) before landing back on Earth.

He says it's essential for the viability of space travel to be able to reuse spacecraft and that it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

Musk says Saturday marked the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

In this image made from video provided by SpaceX, Elon Musk, center, speaks of SpaceX's newly designed aircraft at its launch facility near Brownsville, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Musk unveiled Saturday the SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly. (SpaceX via AP)

