June 24, 2019

Elon Musk on Twitter: 'Accelerating Starship development to build the Martian Technocracy'

by Nathan Bomey, Usa Today

While Buzz Lightyear goes to infinity and beyond, Elon Musk will have to settle for Mars for now.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla posted a series of cryptic tweets hinting at his plans to someday colonize the .

"Accelerating Starship development to build the Martian Technocracy," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Shortly after, he followed up with a meme with the text, "OCCUPY MARS" and an image of the planet.

For anyone else, the tweets would be seemingly nonsensical.

But for Musk, there's some applicable context. After all, his SpaceX is set to conduct its first nighttime launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral on Monday night.

The 230-foot-tall rocket will carry 24 satellites for key customers including the Department of Defense and NASA.

Musk has long described the Falcon Heavy as a critical step in his long-running bid to send rockets and people to Mars someday.

He has even famously said that he wants to die on Mars after establishing a self-sustaining colony of humans and changing the planet's climate.

To be sure, not all tweets by Elon Musk should be taken seriously. He often posts bizarre commentary.

For example, he recently tweeted about having deleted his Twitter account, but he had not done so.

He has also gotten himself into trouble through tweets. He recently struck a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that requires him to get tweets pre-approved by lawyers if they contain certain information about Tesla.

Explore further

SpaceX's Elon Musk renames his big rocket 'Starship'

(c)2019 U.S. Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

